John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,836 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.32% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

