John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Roche by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,687 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Roche by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Roche by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

