Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

