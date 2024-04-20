Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Star Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SGU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $366.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 1,582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

