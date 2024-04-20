Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HAS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

