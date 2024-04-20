Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

