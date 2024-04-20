Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KOF opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

