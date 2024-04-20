Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $15,659.10 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $15,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $21.67 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $8,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

