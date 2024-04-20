MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Lowered to $184.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.75.

MYRG stock opened at $158.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

