Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OSK opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

