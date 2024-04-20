OncoCyte’s (OCX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCX. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

