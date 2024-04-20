Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

