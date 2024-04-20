Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 44,335 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88.

On Friday, January 26th, Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

