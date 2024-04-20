Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) CEO Sells 4,930,000.00 in Stock

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) CEO Sohail Prasad sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.65, for a total transaction of 4,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,672,902.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sohail Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Sohail Prasad sold 12,500 shares of Destiny Tech100 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.00, for a total transaction of 375,000.00.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of DXYZ stock opened at 28.39 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a twelve month low of 8.25 and a twelve month high of 105.00.

