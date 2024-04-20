Jefferies Financial Group Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $136.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.