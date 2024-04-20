VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

