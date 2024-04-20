Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) PT at $3.66

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

WULF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

