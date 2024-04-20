Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.