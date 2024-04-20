Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 120.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vista Energy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 802,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

