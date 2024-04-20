Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $63.25

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $68.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

