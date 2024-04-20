Smart for Life Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 22nd (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, April 22nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of SMFL opened at $0.48 on Friday. Smart for Life has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $384,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

