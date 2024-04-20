Brokerages Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Target Price at C$15.86

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$6.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.67. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

