National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

