Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $412.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

