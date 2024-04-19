Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.66. 4,007,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,742. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

