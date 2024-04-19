Roth Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.55. 6,388,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

