First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,611,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,910,457 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.49.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $607.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 446,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.