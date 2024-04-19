British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.50

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £211.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.60.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

