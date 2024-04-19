JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Shares of JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £223,344.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.97.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

