Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.82

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 311917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Chaarat Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

