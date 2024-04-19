AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,498 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 915,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,046,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,284,176. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

