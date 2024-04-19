Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.64), with a volume of 117231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).

Redcentric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Redcentric

About Redcentric

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,640 ($3,286.44). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Company insiders own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

