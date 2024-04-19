Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. 2,416,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,215. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

