Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.76

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 205021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2170543 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

