Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 48,916 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVRO

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $708.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.