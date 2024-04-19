Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 169,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 635,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.