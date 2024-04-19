Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. 1,264,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

