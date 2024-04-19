VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,450,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $28.18.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

