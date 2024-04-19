Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 581,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 279,286 shares.The stock last traded at $64.05 and had previously closed at $63.99.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 312,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

