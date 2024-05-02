Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 0.1 %

WING stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.45. 108,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,214. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $396.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.