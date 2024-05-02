Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 2,412,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
ALEGF stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.
About Allegro.eu
