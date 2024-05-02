Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,392. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

