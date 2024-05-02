Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

