Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE MAL traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.94. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The company has a market cap of C$454.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.81.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.90 million. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7047279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

