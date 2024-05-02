Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
ELS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
