Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 36,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,587. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

