Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.63. 3,031,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day moving average is $207.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

