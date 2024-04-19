National Bankshares Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$19.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,443. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.94.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

