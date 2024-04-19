Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 1,071,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

