Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 219,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,879. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

